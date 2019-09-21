Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Position Raised by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for 3.3% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Huntsman worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 130.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 246.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 54.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 88,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.30. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

