HorusPay (HORUS) Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $416,597.00 and $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00209387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.01209961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00092442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018561 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020828 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

