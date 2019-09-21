HOQU Reaches Market Cap of $511,145.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. HOQU has a total market cap of $511,145.00 and approximately $42,958.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00210394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.01221264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020947 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

