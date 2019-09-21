Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, approximately 676,228 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,036,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCR shares. TheStreet cut Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital lowered Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Hi-Crush and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.08 million. Hi-Crush had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

