Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $81.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several research firms recently commented on HSKA. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Heska from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Heska by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 226,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 2,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,805. The company has a market cap of $562.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.07. Heska has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.19 million. Heska had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

