HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $534,792.00 and approximately $26,354.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00210095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.01220745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018629 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020986 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,083,406 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

