Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.50.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $1,959,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,130,000 after buying an additional 76,483 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 30.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 782.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.