Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.50.
HELE opened at $155.55 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $158.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $1,959,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,130,000 after buying an additional 76,483 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 30.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 782.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
