HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We are lowering our price target to $68 from $69 due to the discontinuation of ACE-083 for FSHD. Our $68 price target is based on probability-adjusted revenue forecasts for luspatercept, the company’s earlier stage pipeline, and estimated year-end cash.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.11, a current ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.72 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 318.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 649.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Adam M. Veness sold 824 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $37,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,124 shares in the company, valued at $728,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean George sold 25,688 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,005,942.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,515. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

