Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hansteen from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

LON:HSTN opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.13 million and a PE ratio of 8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.14. Hansteen has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

