Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,906 ($24.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Greggs to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,880 ($24.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,264 ($29.58), for a total value of £359,477.92 ($469,721.57).

Shares of LON:GRG traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,004 ($26.19). 752,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 26.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,085.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,049.52. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,003 ($13.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 46.90 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $25.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

