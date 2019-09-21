Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stake Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,651 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.41% of Gossamer Bio worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 1,351,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,942. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 17.80, a quick ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Gossamer Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 21,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $461,470.24. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,710. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOSS. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Gossamer Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

