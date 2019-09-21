GNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. GNY has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $26,551.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. During the last week, GNY has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00210576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.01218912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018635 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020948 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

