Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,493,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 246,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

LIT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 80,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,191. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

