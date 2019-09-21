Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,358 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.55. 1,296,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,714. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

