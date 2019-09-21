GINcoin Trading Down 16.8% This Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $117,255.00 and $1,837.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,024.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.80 or 0.02155243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.03122377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00733644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00727300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00477776 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009049 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,108,330 coins and its circulating supply is 7,108,320 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

