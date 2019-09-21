Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Gibraltar Industries worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 231,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,597. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

