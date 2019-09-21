Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 10,621,804 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $430,289,280.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $76,085,719.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,580,720 shares of company stock valued at $509,578,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 335.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 900.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 19,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. Genpact has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

