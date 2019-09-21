General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 1.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 80,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

