General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 918,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,421,760. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox purchased 105,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

