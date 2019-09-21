Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $36,198.00 and $6.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.