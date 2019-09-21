G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of G4S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of G4S/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:GFSZY opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

