FunFair Trading Up 34.1% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, FunFair has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, LATOKEN, ZB.COM and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00210298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.01226244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018266 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020942 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, ABCC, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

