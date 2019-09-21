Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £309,600 in Stock

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) insider David Ranken Gammon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48), for a total value of £309,600 ($404,547.24).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 969.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,000.01. Frontier Developments PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,440 ($18.82).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

FDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,448.60 ($18.93).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.