FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $18.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,104.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,523. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,416,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after purchasing an additional 128,782 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,802,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,252,000 after purchasing an additional 363,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,212,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,108. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.