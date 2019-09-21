First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 2.8% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV opened at $146.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.35 and its 200-day moving average is $144.68. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays set a $177.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

