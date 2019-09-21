First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,293 Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 147.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 453.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 709.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GWR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.81.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

GWR opened at $110.41 on Friday. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.97.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

