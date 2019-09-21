First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Cardiovascular Systems comprises 1.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSII. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $195,905,000 after purchasing an additional 812,595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 826.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 293,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 261,877 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 316.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 281,288.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5,054.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $41,506.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,860.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $53,437.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 79,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,326 shares of company stock worth $412,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

