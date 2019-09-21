First Light Asset Management LLC Has $43.21 Million Holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,868 shares during the period. Oxford Immunotec Global makes up approximately 6.0% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 11.70% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $43,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXFD. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $381.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.37. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 208.48% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

