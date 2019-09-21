FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $379.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Liquid. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00209981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01218482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020952 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

