FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON K3C opened at GBX 147 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.17. K3 Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 396 ($5.17). The firm has a market cap of $62.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

