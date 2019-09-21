Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) Position Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,614 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Finisar were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 483,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 5,625,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,656,000 after acquiring an additional 71,238 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 247,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 50,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 354,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,373. Finisar Co. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Finisar from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Finisar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

