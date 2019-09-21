Financial Survey: Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) & Yirendai (NASDAQ:YRD)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Yirendai shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yirendai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Yirendai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 38.88% 52.72% 5.56% Yirendai 15.30% 32.93% 13.50%

Volatility & Risk

Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yirendai has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and Yirendai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Yirendai 1 1 0 0 1.50

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.47%. Yirendai has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.72%. Given Mr. Cooper Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mr. Cooper Group is more favorable than Yirendai.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Yirendai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 0.57 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Yirendai $817.50 million 0.64 $140.59 million $4.48 1.93

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yirendai.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Yirendai on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. The company operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

