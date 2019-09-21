Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Fidus Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 52.70%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

In other news, insider Shelby E. Sherard bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $44,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidus Investment by 35,677.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,185,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 135,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 29.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.