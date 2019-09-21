Factom Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Factom has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $31.04 million and approximately $16,447.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00031457 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00210298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.92 or 0.01226244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018266 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom was first traded on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,843,983 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

