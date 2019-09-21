Everex (EVX) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00004074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Tidex and BX Thailand. Everex has a total market cap of $9.28 million and $838,442.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00210394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.01221264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020947 BTC.

About Everex

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex, BX Thailand, Huobi, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

