Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON EOG opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.54 ($0.06).
Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile
Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.