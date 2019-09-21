Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON EOG opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. Europa Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.54 ($0.06).

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

