EtherGem Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,966.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $261,938.00 and $9,966.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00209831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.01221485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018224 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021024 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.