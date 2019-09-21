Ethereum Gold Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 70.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $7,170.00 and $65.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00208043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.10 or 0.01215278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00092280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018393 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020828 BTC.

Ethereum Gold was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

