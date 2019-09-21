EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,585 shares during the quarter. EQM Midstream Partners makes up 4.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 7.11% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $659,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. 3,960,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,156. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

