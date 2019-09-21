EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 92.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 80.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $219,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

