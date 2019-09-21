Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Receives GBX 23.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 23.75 ($0.31).

ENQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Enquest in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Enquest from GBX 19 ($0.25) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In other Enquest news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 519,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £98,760.67 ($129,048.31). Also, insider Helmut Langanger acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,538,987 shares of company stock valued at $68,325,820.

LON:ENQ traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 20.62 ($0.27). 5,453,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01. Enquest has a one year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 37.56 ($0.49). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.97.

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

