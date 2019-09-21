EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,817,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265,503 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream comprises 2.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 6.74% of EnLink Midstream worth $331,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

ENLC remained flat at $$8.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,702,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,761. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.43, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis purchased 136,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

