Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 107.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Energizer by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. 924,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,860. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.50 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $124,990.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,141.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.73 per share, with a total value of $357,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,776. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. UBS Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

