Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Employers worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Employers during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Employers during the first quarter worth about $323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded Employers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 161,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.75. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.19 million. Employers had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

