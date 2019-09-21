Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth $2,066,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,491. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

