Elysium Trading 18% Lower This Week (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $24,408.00 and $8.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysium has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00729469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011544 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,351,768 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

