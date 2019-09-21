ELA Coin Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $635,967.00 and $89,686.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELA Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00209981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01218482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020952 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,861,806 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.