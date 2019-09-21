Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Tops $12.72 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Einsteinium has a market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $379,851.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00729109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011431 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,907,270 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

