eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 181,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,793. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,942 shares of company stock worth $10,060,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

