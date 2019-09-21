E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Market Capitalization Tops $7.29 Million

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. E-Dinar Coin has a market cap of $7.29 million and $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, LocalTrade and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000671 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitz (BITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Livecoin, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

